Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $287.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.