Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $405.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

