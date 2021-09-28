Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $14,284,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in New Residential Investment by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,516 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $6,212,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

