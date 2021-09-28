Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,292 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 79.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

