Stitch Fix (SFIX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $84.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

