Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

