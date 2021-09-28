Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,569,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,715,000 after buying an additional 1,037,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 479,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.