Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $4,719,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.26 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.