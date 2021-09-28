Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $385,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

