Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

