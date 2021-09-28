Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,251 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 321.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

