Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 435 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $417.22 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.41 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.04 and its 200 day moving average is $473.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

