Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,221 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,518. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

