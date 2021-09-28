Stephens Inc. AR Has $23.78 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 514,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,970,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

