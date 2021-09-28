Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.94% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average of $147.13. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.