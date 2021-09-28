Stephens Inc. AR Buys 989 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.22. 81,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,539. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $225.68 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

