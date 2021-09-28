Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $36,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.93. 238,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

