Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37.
Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
