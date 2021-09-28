Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

