Status Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $238.32 million and $13.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00118839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

