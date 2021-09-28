State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 9.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

