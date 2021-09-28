State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,357 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SunPower were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 617,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in SunPower by 351.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.