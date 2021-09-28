State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,305 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,928 shares of company stock worth $77,132,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

