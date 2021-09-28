State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $794,000 Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PROS were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PROS by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 232,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares during the period.

NYSE:PRO opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

