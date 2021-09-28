State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 494 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 1,141,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after buying an additional 508,240 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,698,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 271.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 158,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

