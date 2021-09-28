Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $103,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

