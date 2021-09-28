Starbase One Day Trading Volume Reaches $520,061.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $686,460.79 and $520,061.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00122750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.