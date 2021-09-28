Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.95 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $62.84 million and $14.95 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00122750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

