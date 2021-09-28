Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,159 shares of company stock worth $124,556,040. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $258.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 226.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

