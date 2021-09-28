Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Cut by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858,927 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.27% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 298,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.