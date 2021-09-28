Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $225.15

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.15 and last traded at $225.15, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

