Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. Speed Commerce shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,137 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC)

Speed Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end e-commerce services to retailers and manufacturers. It offers web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics and contact center services which provide clients transaction-based services and information management tools.

