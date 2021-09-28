SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000.

MDY stock opened at $495.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $334.60 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

