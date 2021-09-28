SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 3,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 27.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

