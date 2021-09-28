Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SDXAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

