Smooth Love Potion Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $135.63 million and $134.07 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00121583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044062 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

