Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been grappling with pandemic-led disruptions in its business operations. During second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company faced hurdles like delayed shipments and port constraints. Lockdown restrictions and reduced store operating hours adversely impacted the company’s performance in certain key markets, especially India. Higher labor costs, warehouse and distribution expenses have also been a drag. Such expenses along with rise in advertising costs let to elevated selling, general and administrative expenses during the second quarter. Nevertheless, the company is gaining from growth across domestic and international channels, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. Investments in long-term growth strategies are yielding.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

