Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 97,000 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands comprises about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kontoor Brands worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

