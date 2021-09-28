Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. 43,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,179. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

