Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 70,450 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,450 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. 647,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. The company has a market capitalization of $253.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.