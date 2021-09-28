Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 41,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 529,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,712,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

