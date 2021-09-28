Skba Capital Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.81. 199,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,207. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.29. The company has a market capitalization of $392.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

