SKALE Network (SKL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.17 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $354.28 million and $26.17 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00122617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043740 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.