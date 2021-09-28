SKALE Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.17 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $354.28 million and $26.17 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00122617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043740 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.