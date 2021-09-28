Simon Stilwell Acquires 50,000 Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell purchased 50,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Simon Stilwell purchased 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 9.85 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.49. Bonhill Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

BONH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

