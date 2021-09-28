Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SI. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.67.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI opened at $110.57 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $58,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.