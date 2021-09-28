Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.74 ($64.40).

SHL stock opened at €58.14 ($68.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52-week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion and a PE ratio of 37.81.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

