ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $54,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 99,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.16.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,360,359 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

