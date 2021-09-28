Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,108,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

