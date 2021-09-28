Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,925 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

NYSE:DFS opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

