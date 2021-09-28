Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.77.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

